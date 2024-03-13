NXT Stand And Deliver 2024: Two Challenges Issued For WWE PLE

During the Wrestlemania 40 weekend, WWE has another premium live event lined up in the form of NXT Stand and Deliver 2024. Former best buddies, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are moving forward to have a match on that upcoming show which was further teased in the latest bygone episode of NXT.

The rivalry between these two began much before Trick Williams realized but then at NXT Vengeance Day, he was betrayed by Hayes in a heinous fashion. The feud got further heated up as Hayes blindsided Trick Williams with a sneak attack on the following episode of NXT right after a spectacular match with NXT champion Ilja Dragunov. Trick was thus shelved for several weeks.

En route to NXT Stand and Deliver 2024, Williams returned the favor by attacking Carmelo Hayes just after his entrance music cost him a chance at the NXT championship, last week. Moving forward, this week, Williams further expressed feeling betrayed by Hayes, recounting how he supported Hayes’ success in NXT for the past two years while he also strived to improve his own performance.

NXT Stand and Deliver 2024: Trick Williams challenges Carmelo Hayes

Williams revealed that he was always aware of the rumors of Hayes being jealous of his achievements and also confronted him about it but he was only lied about the feelings. Williams mentioned that he would seek retribution at NXT Stand and Deliver 2024 for Hayes’ betrayal in what could be a one-on-one bout between the two.

Trick Williams was interrupted by the Meta-Four faction. Despite Trick asking them to leave him alone, the members wanted to throw their punches at him. Williams hit back Dar and Ora Mensah before a surprising moment occurred between him and Lash Legend which surprisingly culminated in a kiss between the two.

Also at NXT Stand and Deliver 2024, we can certainly expect a championship bout to go down between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. This comes after the latter’s vicious attack on the NXT Women’s Champion which led her to the hospital. This week, Perez cut a promo on not caring about the fans anymore and proclaimed that she no longer needs it when she wins the NXT Women’s Championship for a second time in her career.