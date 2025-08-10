The Real John Cena is back on WWE television while approaching his retirement match, which is barely four months away on the calendar. As much as it seems surreal, WWE will move forward with the most dependable star power in the history of the company from December onward as he hangs up the boots forever. Thus, the ongoing retirement tour will conclude in that month, presenting his farewell match.

That being said, the countdown is officially on for John Cena’s last match in WWE. Before going down with this retirement tour, the 17-time world champion has confirmed he’s wrapping up his in-ring career by the end of 2025. It was also revealed that his farewell match is set for mid-December at the TD Garden in Boston, a detail that his father passed on earlier this year, although WWE didn’t make things official.

Fans assumed that WWE would give John Cena a grand sendoff in a major premium live event, and may even host a show under the nostalgic Ruthless Aggression banner. However, if the latest reports are any indication, then that’s not happening because WWE’s 2025 schedule is already stacked. Hence, no further date will be added to it for a separate PLE.

WWE doesn’t have PLE quota left for John Cena’s retirement match

An extra night of SummerSlam and the addition of Evolution already filled out Peacock’s yearly PLE quota, which affirms that the annual Survivor Series on November 29 will serve as the final premium live event of the year, keeping the tradition intact of the last few years.

That leaves December without any PLE slot, and hence, John Cena’s last match will headline the year’s final installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC Universal/Peacock. According to the Wrestling Observer, December 13 is the most likely date of that show, perfectly aligning with the “mid-December” hint by The Cenation Leader.

While WWE can’t bring the PLE spectacle, the send-off is expected to be in a big-arena setting, with the hometown Boston fans having the honor of saying goodbye to the GREATEST OF ALL-TIME in history. For the time being, John Cena is booked to compete against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris PLE set for later this month.