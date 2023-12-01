“This Kind Of Is Not Like Grabbing My Breasts,” Ex WWE Bombshell Defends Controversial Segment

In the mid-2000s, Candice Michelle became one of the mainstays in WWE programming but she didn’t have much to do other than playing an eye candy persona. However, in an exceptional way, she ended up becoming a WWE Women’s Champion coming out of the Divas Search contest which was a first-time-ever instance in WWE.

Not having any traditional wrestling talent, Candice Michelle had to work hard to get pushed into the WWE and become a champion when many never thought her to be in that position. She indeed was a beloved star during her time in the company for various reasons. Also, she shared a good rapport with Vince McMahon with whom she shared quite a few non-PG backstage segments in WWE.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction On November 28 Episode

Those who have followed Ruthless Aggression programming of the WWE, do know that Mr. McMahon had quite the fun on TV with Candice Michelle around her. In one such infamous segment, The Boss met with one of her devils in order to cure her chest cold as part of a bizarre storyline. McMahon then indeed grabbed Michelle’s chest to heal her, instantly.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Candice Michelle just portrayed a character while getting cozy with Vince McMahon

For obvious reasons, the segment got negative feedback and while speaking with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, Candice Michelle revealed how the angle was put together on TV. In reply, the former champion defended the Executive Chairman of WWE by stating that the two of them were simply portraying their characters and there was nothing more,

“I don’t think that stuff is really pitched, it’s just like you are going to have a segment with Vince McMahon, and here is what you should say. This kind of is not like grabbing my breasts, it’s like more of pitch like you’re an actress in a scene of you know, like you go in as a character and you come out of that character.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

In her short WWE career, Candice Michelle was largely involved in feuds against the likes of Victoria, Melina, and Mickie James to name just a few. She reached the peak of her career in 2007 by defeating Melina to win the WWE Women’s Championship at Vengeance: Night of Champions in September of that year. It was the first time that a Divas Search contest participant won the top prize in the WWE women’s division to make history.