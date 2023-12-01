WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction On November 28 Episode

Arianna Grace has been drawing a lot of attention on WWE TV since her recent comeback in the summer from a long-standing injury. She is playing the role of a Diva on TV due to her shtick on Miss Universe Canada which is also essentially building her as a heel figure on WWE’s third brand. But it’s her Diva-licious quotient that makes her a followed figure on social media among the WWE Universe.

Speaking of Diva, Arianna Grace went through a non-PG moment on live television on this week’s WWE NXT which has gone viral in the last few hours. Apparently, it took some time for the WWE fans to find out the footage but being eagle-eyed, they discovered it, after all.

CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Arianna Grace (daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella) defeated Karmen Petrovic as the heated rivalry between the two keeps on continuing. During the match, the 2023 Miss Universe Canada participant suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her top almost gave up and caused a nip-slip moment. However, the victim quickly adjusted her dress to avoid any sort of major incidents that could have caused NXT to go black. For an accurate video, you may click here.

Arianna Grace credited her father for participating in beauty pageants

As noted above, Arianna Grace is a second-generation wrestler, as she is Santino Marella’s daughter. With her unique in-ring antics, she has managed to win the fans over in a big way. After returning from injury earlier this year, she also claimed her father is a big inspiration behind her adopting this Miss Universe persona on TV and her participation in the Canadian beauty pageant, in the first place.

Arianna Grace previously took to Twitter and commented on a fan who pointed out how she paid tribute to Santina Marella, which was the latter’s kayfabe sister version on WWE TV. The newbie claimed that her father inspired her to compete in beauty pageants,

“She deserves all the tribute! She inspired me to do pageants while also promoting being a strong and fierce competitor in the ring!”

She deserves all the tribute! She inspired me to do pageants while also promoting being a strong and fierce competitor in the ring! https://t.co/MDlk0DX4VD — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 1, 2023

While Arianna Grace is trying to receive her big break on WWE NXT TV, Santino Marella is enjoying his role as an authority figure on Impact Wrestling. After getting through the tryout sessions, she was signed by WWE in March of last year. The following month, she debuted on NXT Level Up.