In what appears to be a shocker, Carmella has become an alumni on the WWE roster from last week onward. One of the most popular modern-day female talents has been absent from WWE programming for almost two years and that’s not coming to an end. After her contract-expiry news was revealed, both she and the WWE have now confirmed the info.

As of last Saturday night, Carmella has been moved to WWE’s alumni section on their website. In more reflected changes, her Instagram handle was changed from “@carmellawwe” to “@theleahvandale.” All her prior associations with the WWE were also removed in the bio section which already suggested that WWE is no longer a part of her career.

Carmella to discuss her WWE release on a podcast appearance

Carmella further spoke to the fans on Instagram and stated that there had been some news in the last week, but she had not responded to it as she was physically unwell during this period. Upon thanking the fans for their support following the news spread, the 37-year-old talent asserted that she wants to talk in detail about how things fell apart with the WWE.

“I’m so grateful for you and everything that you’ve been saying about Carmella and my career and I’m so blessed, so thank you,” the former Smackdown women’s champion stated and confirmed an appearance on a podcast, later this week.

“I know there’s a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything. I will be going on a podcast later this week answering some of those questions and telling my side because I have a lot to say about the situation.”

an update from carmella via instagram!🩵 pic.twitter.com/WQ1Qo7kOjB — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) February 25, 2025

Carmella has been added to the WWE alumni section. pic.twitter.com/eA9tmvlZE4 — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) February 22, 2025

Last week, Fightful Select confirmed that Carmella’s WWE contract expired, earlier this year and it wasn’t renewed, making her a free agent in the scene. The last time she wrestled in a WWE ring was during a house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the Road to WrestleMania in 2023.

Since that match, Carmella has been on hiatus throughout 2023 & 2024 following the birth of her first child with Corey Graves in November of 2023. During her absence, she also struggled with drop foot, a neurological condition that she picked up during delivery and has impacted her mobility inside the squared circle.

During her heyday in the WWE in the last decade, Carmella made history as the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank winner, securing a contract that she successfully cashed in on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women’s Champion in 2018. Three years later, she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Queen Zelina.