Being one of the most popular superstars of last decade’s Women’s Evolution, Carmella’s absence from WWE television has always been felt over the span of the past couple of years. Booked for a tag team match at Wrestlemania Hollywood in 2023, she never got to compete in it due to a maternity hiatus that’s yet to conclude.

It’s previously been revealed that Carmella has been dealing with nerve damage issues in the past. Recently, on her Instagram stories, the former WWE Women’s Champion shared an update on her health as she’s still dealing with a case of dropfoot upon giving birth to her baby with WWE commentator & husband Corey Graves.

Carmella mentioned in the caption of her Instagram Story that she has recently been undergoing EMGs, MRIs, and seeing spine specialists, and neurologists alongside undergoing physical therapy to get over the issue. She also wrote the following,

“Just a few things I’ve been up to lately, trying to get this foot better. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it but I am living it 14 months later.”

Carmella headed into a hiatus from WWE in 2023

Carmella started the hiatus from WWE in March 2023 due to her pregnancy. It came just two months after another long hiatus of hers in January 2023. Reports claimed that she was scheduled for a multi-person women’s tag team title match, pairing up with Chelsea Green at Wrestlemania 39 that year. But Green ended up with Sonya Deville in her absence.

Speaking with WWE Superstar Bayley on an Instagram Live session, Carmella mentioned last year that she’s still dealing with a drop-foot condition that led her to a herniated disc and she can only hope to recover fully from it to make a return to in-ring action. Touting that this is the longest hiatus that’s forcefully been created, she sounded off on the slow-down process.

Only time will tell if and whether we would see Carmella back in action in the WWE in due course. She is a former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion who also held tag team gold in the company with Zelina Vega.