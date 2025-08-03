While many assumed Carmella to be working in the WWE for a long run, her career went into a downward spiral, mostly following her marriage to ex-fellow colleague in the company, Corey Graves. The former WWE Superstar never blames her relationship for the downfall of her career in the wrestling world, but rather, she got to give more time to it after her exit from the WWE.

Leah Van Dale, formerly known as Carmella in WWE, recently admitted that stepping away from the company has positively built her relationship with her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves. In a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, she noted that the change was welcoming for the two of them as it gave room for both of them to spend quality time with each other.

“I do feel like it’s helped us a lot to separate our real life from that world,” Carmella said. “Because for so long, for years, it was like we would take it home with us, we talk about it and it was just all consuming.”

Graves still makes weekly appearances on WWE NXT, but that doesn’t mean his wife is keeping herself up-to-date with the content. Carmella admitted in the interview that it was a tough pill to swallow after she was released from her WWE contract, and it led to her unsubscribing from WWE content,

“It was difficult, I guess, at first. I don’t want to really watch the show. I’m just so removed from it.”

Carmella feels she has a healthy family life after WWE exit

Despite the move on, Carmella shows full support to her husband, who’s still enjoying his dream job with the WWE. It was always his target to be with the company in some capacity, and he managed to continue with it despite being unable to wrestle in the ring. It also provides a healthy balance in life as one of them is at work while the other maintains a growing family.

Since getting released from her WWE contract, Carmella hasn’t held back on giving opinions on the incident. In previous interview sessions, she openly stated that she was held back by the head honchos of the company against her will to make TV appearances in different capacities due to her inability to compete inside the squared circle, owing to pregnancy.