The ever-entertaining Chelsea Green is unhappy over getting snubbed from the WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event match card. She previously expressed her frustrations about WWE not putting her in a match at the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, and now the trend continues with the second biggest show of the year.

WWE Summerslam 2025 is going to be the first-ever two-night edition of this PLE genre from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend. The card for the expanded show has been finalized, featuring nine championship matches. But the noticeable omission from the card was the Women’s US Championship defense, which was rather put on the go-home PLE edition of Smackdown.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Ex-World Champion Hints At Final PLE Edition Match

The WWE Raw Superstar who helped put the title on the map as the inaugural champion has now spoken up about that belt being left off the WWE Summerslam 2025 card during a recent interview with The Ringer. In the conversation, the outspoken Diva mentioned how she worked hard to make the title relevant during her reign,

“It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it before Christmas, I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset.”

Interestingly, the current champion, Giulia, also expressed her willingness to defend the women’s US title at WWE Summerslam 2025 to prove her relevance on the roster. But WWE ultimately decided to cut it from the actual card and rather place the match on Smackdown. Due to this, Green also believes that the women’s US title might have lost its importance despite her successors, Zelina Vega or Giulia, putting up impressive performances.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)