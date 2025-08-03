Since coming to the WWE Raw roster in early 2024, Lyra Valkyria has proven herself to be one of the future star powers of the women’s division. Following the footsteps of Becky Lynch, her country-native, the “bird lady” always had the tools to become a great athlete, but it wasn’t until the night of Wrestlemania 41 that she got the chance to unleash herself with full force.

During an interview with Brad Gilmore, the rising WWE Raw Superstar revealed that it wasn’t until getting the main roster call that she had been allowed to fully express her voice. Admittedly, it was something that she’s been waiting for a long time, and was happy that broke the shackles, finally. As such, this was the first time that she converted from an in-ring technician to a sports entertainer.

As such, Lyra sounded vocal on having the mic skills, but nobody gave her the platform to use those until her feud with Becky Lynch began on WWE Raw during the post-Wrestlemania season. For real, Lyra was only reserved for in-ring sessions for the better part of her inaugural reign with the women’s Intercontinental Championship. But the feud with Lynch allowed her to speak for herself.

“You know, I haven’t gotten to do that. I’ve gotten to really show a lot more of who I am on the mic since coming to Monday Night Raw, honestly, in the last few months since Mania,” stated Valkyria on the difference between WWE Raw and NXT.

“And I feel like I have a lot more to say and a lot more to show. And I always did. And it’s cool now to get that chance. So I just can say that there’s a whole lot more to come and to show.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Lyra Valkyria lost dual titleholder status on WWE Raw after Wrestlemania 41

Wrsestlemania 41 turned out to be a milestone event for Valkyria where she got to become a dual championship holder. Entering the grandest event of them all as the women’s IC champion, she also defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Titles with the returning Becky Lynch being her tag team partner. A night later on WWE Raw, the duo dropped the title back to the former champs, however.

Valkyria was the one to get pinned in that match on the post-Wrestlemania 41 episode of WWE Raw, after which Lynch turned heel on her. With her dual champion status lasting so short, she only watched that match from ‘Mania once and never had the intention to re-watch it. However, the feud with Lynch gradually elevated her status to the top-tier level.