It’s been a long time since we have seen Carmella on WWE television and amid no proper update regarding her return schedule, fans were in high doubts about seeing her back inside the squared circle. But the New Yorker is in firm belief of making it back to the ring despite dealing with a foot injury to prove that she’s still capable of taking the load after going through the pregnancy period.

Recently, Carmella provided a few updates on her future endeavors, as her hiatus from WWE television has continued since March 2023 due to her pregnancy. Now that she’d welcomed her child into the world in November of last year, she disclosed that she faced nerve damage in her foot during the delivery process that lasted up to 60 hours.

Further details were out regarding the WWE Superstar’s future plans who opened up on her potential return during an interview with Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia on the Nikki & Brie Show. Carmella discussed the topic and expressed her desire to go back to that electric atmosphere of live events and performing in front of the audience. She’s been doing this for 11 years and she believes she’s still got it,

“Of course. I miss the fans. I miss performing. I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, ‘I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,’ but I’d love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself.”

Carmella detailed the injury she suffered during her labor

The primary barrier in Carmella’s WWE return would be an injury that she’s been dealing with since the last fall. A condition known as drop foot is troubling her for good which first originated from complications during labor,

“Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with, what is called drop foot. I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it’s hard to lift. I’m literally limping around everywhere.”

There’s no confirmed update on when Carmella will be cleared to wrestle on WWE programming. The last time she appeared in front of the WWE Universe for the first time since Wrestlemania 39 stage revelation was during the festivities for Wrestlemania XL in a fan meet-and-greet session.