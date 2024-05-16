The term injury hiatus has become synonymous with Nikkita Lyons since the very beginning of her career. This is the reason that despite being touted as one of the brightest young female talents from NXT, she has yet to receive a big break. As she continues to be away from WWE programming, she is enjoying some entertainment ventures.

For some time now, Nikkita Lyons has been teasing something that she’s been working on over the past few months. Taking to Instagram, it was time for her time to announce the news of her music album “Rough Cuts” being available on CD. The album will soon be available on all of the major online platforms. Alongside the news, the NXT star also shared a gorgeous photo in a blue two-piece, striking a pose inside a pool,

“A divine portal for creation through the transmutation of consciousness and eternal stardust 👑 They tried to bury us, but they forgot we are seeds 🌱,” Nikkita Lyons captioned the photo.

“My album “Rough Cuts” (3rd slide) is available on 💿and soon to be available on all platforms! Link in Bio 🎶🖤✨ www.faithyj.com 🦁Song on Post🎶: “The King’s Affirmation” by @in.iko #KeepRising #NXTtuesday #TheLyoness #WeAreLove #LoveAndFight.”

Nikkita Lyons is dealing with the second ACL tear of her career

As noted above, Nikkita Lyons has consistently been seen putting in efforts after being touted as one of the future star powers of the WWE NXT brand. She was supposed to receive the spotlight in the least amount unless year-long knee injuries would force her to take a break from the ring. But that doesn’t stop her efforts to keep herself relevant in or outside the ring in the so-called sports entertainment genre.

According to the updates provided by Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Newsletter in February, Nikkita Lyons found herself sidelined from WWE television, once again due to injury. The specifics of the injury were not disclosed by the source but it was later confirmed to be a torn ACL which takes six to nine months to recover from.

This is the second time in her young career that Nikkita Lyons has been going through an ACL tear which won’t probably let her make an in-ring comeback until this year’s fall. Another NXT standout Cora Jade is also dealing with the same injury, eyeing a similar timetable for return.