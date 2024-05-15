Ronda Rousey had a short yet impactful WWE career mostly during her first run with the company during the 2018-19 session. Starting with less knowledge of professional wrestling, she went on to become a bonafide attraction on Monday Nights on Ra. Plus, she also went on to become the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion at that time.

It was during the closing moments of her first run that Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were engaged in a feud where the latter became a universal babyface turning the former into a villain. This feud also culminated in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35 also featuring Charlotte Flair. However, the two never got to feature in a proper singles contest despite the personal beef.

Natalya Neidhart’s WWE Contract Closing In To Expiry Amid Renewal Speculations

WrestleMania 35 in 2019 was a groundbreaking show in WWE history since it featured the first-ever all-women main event, a Triple Threat Match featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey. The Man was clearly the favorite heading into that match and she expectedly emerged victorious to capture both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Ronda Rousey is clearly unhappy over not facing Becky Lynch in a one-on-one scenario

During a LiveSigning session with her sister, Maria Burns-Ortiz, Ronda Rousey remembered that feud and expressed her disappointment over not getting the opportunity to face Becky Lynch in a one-on-one match, something she really wanted to be featured in for a long time,

“Well, I really wanted to have that singles with Becky Lynch that constantly got dangled in front of me. I never got to have, which you can read about in our book at OurFightBook.com. You can get it at and hear me b*tch about that for a couple hundred pages.”

Alexa Bliss To Be Heading Back To Bray Wyatt Stable After 2024 WWE Return?

WWE further squandered the opportunity to host this singles match in 2022 after Ronda Rousey returned and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Becky Lynch was the Raw Women’s Champion and fans were pretty sure about these two facing each other in the dream match which never happened as WWE ultimately chose Charlotte Flair to be her opponent.

It was last summer that we saw Ronda Rousey for one last time in a WWE ring at the Summerslam premium live event. Putting over Shayna Baszler in a lackluster match was her self-appointed duty before leaving the company in a desperate effort to up the latter’s career but it eventually didn’t offer any significant help.