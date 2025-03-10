Since getting released from her WWE contract, Carmella hasn’t held back on giving opinions on the incident. In a recent interview, she openly stated that she was held back by the head honchos of the company against her will to make TV appearances in different capacities due to her inability to compete inside the squared circle.

While appearing on Kail Lowry’s podcast, Carmella said she has always been a “company girl” and that this release situation is a “sh*tty way to end a 12-year career with the company.” She said she never got answers on why this happened in the first place. The superstar, who goes by Leah Van Dale, felt it was important to do the interview and speak up about the situation.

It appears that Carmella is happy that her husband Corey Graves is still employed with the WWE but then also questioned why it’s fair not to get a job just because she got pregnant. That being said, she will attend WWE shows in a “never say never” situation but a comeback isn’t happening at least for the time being.

Carmella’s Full List Of Accolades Revealed Upon 2025 WWE Release

Carmella depicts WWE return a one-sided relationship

Speaking about a potential return on the podcast, Carmella compared the scenario with a one-sided relationship, saying, “Why would you want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you?” She didn’t rule out a future comeback, but she also believes that the door is closed for now which should allow her to pursue other opportunities other than wrestling,

“Why would you want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you? It’s like you’re in a relationship and someone is trying to break up with you. ‘No, don’t leave me. I promise.’ No, you’re not wanted in that relationship. It’s not for me, and I truly feel that door is closed.”

“I’m not saying forever. It’s not like Carmella may never make another appearance. I think that would be great to eventually put my Jordans back on, moonwalk back out there, and be in front of the fans. I think someday, it will, but right now, it’s just not for me.”

Carmella’s previous comments about WWE “ghosting” her before her release went viral on the internet and many fans believed her stance on WWE’s punishment toward her for getting pregnant wasn’t right. She even started getting threats and harassment on social media in recent weeks but she stayed firm on her stance. Time will tell about her future endeavors which should be outside wrestling capacity given her drop-foot situation.