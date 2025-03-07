After WWE quietly moved Carmella into the alumni section of the roster, reports affirmed that she was released from the company’s contract. While WWE stayed silent on this matter, the former superstar under their brand admittedly had a lot to offer and she did while appearing on Kail Lowry’s podcast.

Carmella went on to detail the entire backstory of her WWE release, how she learned about her WWE contract not being renewed and that her contract was also frozen for less than two months while being pregnant.

Starting the conversation, the real-life Leah Van Dale said that everything was going to plan when she and her husband, also a WWE employee, Corey Graves, had their first baby welcome, WWE was fully supportive of them doing so in the initial part. But then she picked up the drop foot and continued to recover from it.

Carmella said she offered to work and do backstage interviews, or be a manager or contribute in other possible roles during this downtime as she couldn’t remain active as a performer but WWE only informed her to stay at home.

WWE went “radio silence” on Carmella upon hearing return-pitch

Carmella also admittedly pitched to “the head of everything” about a return and received positive feedback. She was further routed to Creative and spoke to them to receive medical clearance to travel but not be included in the in-ring competition. However, “radio silence” followed after that conversation which led her to think that she “was completely ghosted.”

Due to this, Carmella proceeded to question why she was unable to receive the same opportunity as Corey Graves after having to retire due to concussions or how Big E received while recovering from a broken neck,

“Why wasn’t I afforded that same opportunity? That’s what I keep asking myself. I have a lot to offer. I have a fanbase. I represent the company well. Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else?”

Carmella was clear in her thoughts and that she wasn’t awarded with needed opportunities just because that she’s a woman. While the other working mothers in the WWE, Asuka or Becky Lynch wasn’t treated the similar way, the handling was different when it came to the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank contract winner. Eventually, WWE proceeded to let her contract run out to end the association.