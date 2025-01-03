In what’s admittedly been touted as the best phase of her life, Carmella has been enjoying her role as a mother for the past several months. Away from the physically demanding duties of the professional wrestling ring, she can be fully focused on taking care of her newborn baby but at the same time, she can’t forget the fact that she’s a former women’s champion in the WWE who desperately wants to be back.

For those who don’t know, Carmella has long been dealing with injuries and it’s been almost two years since she performed inside a wrestling ring. In November 2023, she gave birth to her first child with her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves from Raw. During the delivery procedure, she was in labor for more than 60 hours and developed a “drop foot.”

Carmella going through numerous medical treatments for a damaged foot

In a recent Instagram conversation with Bayley and others, Carmella reminded everyone of the condition that caused her herniated discs in the back to press on nerves in the foot. She’s previously revealed getting treatment to get back full force in her feet. In the latest, she mentioned this setback as the first major injury of her wrestling from which she hopes to return to the ring once the nerves get fully healed.

“It sucks, but I wrestled for 10, 11, 12 years and I never had an injury, knock on wood, that was like this. Now, I’m just doing physical therapy, going to see the chiropractor, getting MRIs, and doing all of this stuff I never thought I would be doing,” Carmella sounded depressed.

“Here we are, and hopefully, eventually, nerves do take a lot of time to heal, but eventually, we’ll get back to it for sure.”

Going by the updates, Carmella has yet to get over her nerve damage and hence, the process of getting back to action, shredding the ring rust is yet to begin. That being said, we shouldn’t expect the “most beautiful girl in all of WWE” to be back on the TV screen, anytime soon.

During the conversation, Carmella also reflected on having a monumental life change, after embracing motherhood. Being a mother is the best feeling that she could possibly have and this experience was described to be even greater than performing in a WWE ring. However, when her health permits, she should be back at her job of wrestling, it appears.