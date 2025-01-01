One of the most beloved on-screen personalities in the WWE, Kayla Braxton is no longer with the company starting from this past summer. Intending to explore opportunities outside the pro-wrestling world, the popular journalist opted to leave the biggest wrestling promotion in the globe and she’s not happy with what Wikipedia has to offer regarding her basic details.

As seen in the past, Kayla Braxton isn’t keen on taking any nonsense from anyone as she often uses her social media accounts to vent out frustrations on different matters be it within or outside of the WWE. When it comes to her Wikipedia page, she took to her Instagram to call out yet another round of edits to her bio that those are admittedly inaccurate and she’s not happy with it.

In the video, Kayla Braxton pointed out that her height was listed on the Wiki page to be 4’2”. Apparently, it’s been changed from her actual 4’11” measurement and she was clearly annoyed with the alteration. “Who did this? Who did that?” she asked in the video, visibly frustrated by the update.

Kayla Braxton further proceeded in the video and set the record straight about her ethnicity, as well as she mentioned the following, “We have gone over this. I am 4’11 and a half, rounded up to 5 feet. I am not 4 foot 2. I am also not Native American. Who keeps messing with this stuff?”

Kayla Braxton reacts to being listed as 4’2 😭 pic.twitter.com/LzGvXWRjcW — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) December 16, 2024

Kayla Braxton received a grand farewell from WWE at MSG

Working in the WWE for over eight years, Kayla Braxton became one of the most popular female personalities in the company’s weekly programming offered by the company on different networks. Most of the time, she worked on Friday nights for Smackdown broadcast and her final night also appeared to be one such blue brand episode that took place on June 28 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Speaking in a previous conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Kayla Braxton mentioned that everyone in the WWE was very supportive of her after she made the call to leave. Discussing her last appearance at the MSG, the former kick-off PLE show panelist also revealed that she had planned to host a party for all her colleagues but she instead received a farewell.