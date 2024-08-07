Carmella is one of the most talented female Superstars in the Women’s Evolution era who worked hard on her way to the top. Coming from a non-wrestling background, many barely considered her to gain success but she ultimately managed to become a multi-time champion in the WWE which must have secured her further future success if not she had gone on a prolonged hiatus from the company.

Focusing on personal life after welcoming her baby in late 2023, wrestling hasn’t been on her priority list but Carmella does plan on making a comeback when the time is right. After dropping some positive updates regarding an in-ring return to the WWE, she recently revealed overcoming a couple of injuries she picked up during her labor process.

Carmella keeps on learning about motherhood by being on the journey

Then appearing on the Tamron Hall Show with her husband Corey Graves, and baby Dimitri, Carmella was seemingly over the moon about possessing a happy family. The couple shared how their lives have changed. When asked about how she prepared to become a mom given her past tragedies, she emphasized learning through practical experiences,

“Until you’re a mom, you don’t know [what’s being a parent is.] You can read all the books. Everyone can tell you until they’re blue in the face about what it’s like to be a mother but until you’re in it, you have no other option other than to get into it.”

As mentioned above, Carmella had gone through an extremely lengthy labor time which earned her subsequent fallouts in life. She endured a 60-hour labor before welcoming Dimitri into the world. However, being a mother erased all those bitter memories,

“I’m feeling like I’m thriving. This is where I was always meant to be. I think this is the role I was always meant to be in. I love being a mom. It’s just my favorite thing in the whole wide world.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Carmella hasn’t competed since participating in a ten-woman tag team match at Madison Square Garden during a WWE live event in March 2023. It was before Wrestlemania 39 where she was supposed to participate in a tag team match, as well. However, due to pregnancy reasons, she headed onto a hiatus.

There have been speculations regarding her in-ring future in the WWE amid the hiatus being extended but Carmella remains positive about coming back to the squared circle. However, she first needs to get over a foot injury suffered during her labor via physical therapy sessions to make her WWE return happen.