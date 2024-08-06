Mandy Rose was arguably underutilized on the main roster for several years under the Golden Goddess gimmick where she was only reserved to showcase her great looks. Things changed for good measures around her after coming back to NXT in the summer of 2021 as she got to set up The Toxic Attraction faction with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne to change things around her for good.

That run during the NXT 2.0 era made Mandy Rose one of the most dependable talents in the WWE which made the fans tune into Tuesday nights to watch their NXT Women’s Champion. While she wasn’t utilized as a champion on Raw and Smackdown, some of the most intriguing storylines around her were built on NXT to set her up as one of the most dominating TV characters.

However, with Vince McMahon being in charge of the creative things in the WWE, Mandy Rose could barely have any freedom in the company. Moreover, she was released from the contract of the WWE after releasing stuff over her FanTime account which was something unprecedented for her global fanbase.

In recent times, former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now going by the name of Mercedes Mone in AEW claimed to have a great collaboration with her current boss Tony Khan, and possibly have creative control of her character. Speaking on her Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose discussed Mone’s comments about having freedom in AEW and being happy with it. Despite not being in the wrestling picture, she could admittedly relate to Mone’s post-WWE journey.

Mandy Rose comments on wrestlers having creative control

“That is a great feeling, especially [for] people that have been in WWE for quite some time and kind of felt like they were restricted,” Mandy Rose mentioned.

“I hope they’re changing a little bit, which they might be. But I think that’s relatable in my aspect. Even though I’m not wrestling, I do think that it is a very freeing feeling to be able to do whatever you want and create whatever you want. The world is your oyster, and it’s cool.”

Despite Mandy Rose leaving the WWE, it didn’t essentially stop her career growth outside the professional wrestling circuit. She has since flourished in multiple ventures outside the wrestling genre namely in the content-sharing service. The former NXT Women’s Champion has topped everyone else in the premium content creation space which also increased her monetary benefits.