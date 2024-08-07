Be it on Raw, Smackdown, or a short stint on NXT, Chelsea Green always seems ready for a captivating appearance on WWE television. Given her charismatic persona, she makes the most out of all the given opportunities. With the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling continuing beyond the NXT Battleground PPV event, now she is looking to make a splash at the promotion where she previously became a champion.

Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the latter’s NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event and came up short. Another crossover between WWE and TNA was seen at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV where Grace successfully defended her Knockouts World Championship against NXT’s Tatum Paxley which raised hope for Chelsea Green.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champion seems to be on the growing list of WWE stars who have expressed their interest in crossing over to TNA. Speaking with Cultaholic’s Fraser Porter, Chelsea Green was asked to drop a name whom she would want to face. In reply, she was quick to mention Grace who’s the reigning Knockouts Champion,

“Definitely Jordynne [Grace] because I want another run at that Knockouts Title. I held it a few years back. Wanna hold it again. I may or may not have sent a little feeler text to one Tommy Dreamer to say that Little Miss P and I, my Scottish thistle, would be happy to wrestle for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.”

Chelsea Green suggested an interesting mixed tag team match

Chelsea Green got to become the Knockouts World Champion once in her TNA career by the name of Laurel Van Ness. After coming back to the promotion following her WWE release in 2021, she became the Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Deonna Purrazzo. Speaking of the tag team, she also depicted a scenario of participating in a tag team match,

“I always love to take on my little demon Rosemary, but I also wouldn’t mind seeing my husband Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander take on me and I’m not sure yet. I’m not sure what man. I find them all very annoying, and smelly and sweaty. Maybe [former TNA stars] Drew [McIntyre], maybe Bobby Lashley.”

TNA’s Jordynne Grace has made multiple appearances on NXT programming starting in late May and commented on more crossovers coming in the future. That being said, Chelsea Green appearing on TNA programming as a WWE Superstar isn’t fully impossible. As mentioned above, she already enjoyed two separate runs with the company and won titles in both those stints.