It’s been a long time since Carmella has stepped foot inside the squared circle which led the fans to doubt her WWE career. Being on a maternity hiatus, the former champion is enjoying her current role as a mother. While she previously declared her will to return to the WWE as an active in-ring performer, it won’t be happening until and unless she gets cleared by the doctors.

Most recently, Carmella has taken to Instagram to share a significant update about her health and that her fight with a foot injury continues. The former Miss Money in the Bank previously stated that this injury was the sole reason behind her absence from WWE television. Now, she shared a photo outside an MRI room at a medical facility with the caption, “Back at it… trying to get some answers for this foot.”

Carmella has been dealing with a nerve damage issue since 2023

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Carmella discussed the possibility of returning to the squared circle and her eagerness about the aspect of a wrestling comeback. But she also confirmed that her foot was dealing with severe nerve damage and that she hasn’t been able to be involved in heavy physical activity since her son’s delivery.

This is the reason that things are getting delayed regarding a WWE in-ring return yet but she is hopeful it will happen someday. “It’s something that I never knew could happen during labor and delivery. I have two herniated discs in my back, and that’s correlated to my foot. I haven’t even been able to work out or do anything that will get me back to the ring quite yet. Hopefully, eventually, I’ll get there,” Carmella stated. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Going by the follow-up update on Instagram, Carmella is yet to get over her nerve damage and hence, the process of getting back to action and shredding the ring rust is yet to begin. That being said, we shouldn’t expect the “most beautiful girl in all of WWE” to be back on the TV screen, anytime soon.

Carmella won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2018 by cashing in the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank contract, which remains her best accolade. She also won the WWE Women’s Tag Titles with Zelina Vega in 2021. In 2023, she made her final WWE TV appearance during Wrestlemania 39 set reveal.