WWE Universe has been ecstatic to hear more about Carmella’s sudden departure from the WWE that’s now ended a decade-long journey. After no official update was provided on WWE’s part, the former superstar herself promised to talk about the release through a podcast that’s yet to be released. But we now have an excerpt of what’s to expect.

Over on her Instagram feed, Carmella released a preview of her appearance on the Barely Famous podcast that will premiere, this Friday. In the shared clip, she made it clear that she didn’t like the way that WWE treated her before the release. The former WWE Superstar said she feels like she is being punished for having a child during her two-year absence.

Carmella further revealed that after 12 years with the company, WWE ignored her during the entire maternity hiatus until the last minute, informing her just 10 days before the WWE contract expired. As such, she never got to say her choice and that this exit from the WWE wasn’t her choice in the first place.

Carmella was admittedly “ghosted” by WWE for having a baby

Further questioning that if her release was due to being a woman or having a baby, Carmella also noted that her husband, Corey Graves, still has his job while she was let go from her contract. This certainly gave her a “ghosted”-felling by WWE which now leads her to uncertainty about her future and advocating in women who have to deal with career and family opportunities at the same time.

“It just feels like a sh***y way to end a twelve year career with the company,” Carmella said. “Like, this is how it ended.”

“I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days…ghosted. Ghosted, completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? Like, what am I doing with my life? What do I have to offer? Why wasn’t I given an opportunity somewhere else…I feel like I’m being punished because I had a baby.”

The conversation also touched upon the possibility of Carmella returning to the WWE if a future opportunity is there but she turned it down, instantly. She admittedly doesn’t “want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you” in the first place. That being said, the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank briefcase-holder doesn’t want to be seen in the WWE, anytime soon.