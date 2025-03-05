Cora Jade continued to add to her long list of injuries in her young WWE NXT career putting an important match in jeopardy set for next week. Ahead of her Knockouts Championship match against Masha Slamovich at TNA Sacrifice 2025, the promising star power is seemingly injured which puts the match under suspicion.

On the March 4 episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Cora Jade via Referee Stoppage after Cora suffered an injury in what appeared Grace’s first singles bout as a WWE Superstar on weekly NXT TV.

Not much happened during the match as the referee stopped it after Jade suffered an injury in her leg. Jade was backed into a corner during a commercial break, as the referee interfered to break the two contestants up. The ref further backed Grace away as medical staff got into the ring to check on Jade.

After WWE NXT did return from commercials on The CW, Jade got up only to be escorted out of the ring. Grace smirked as she was announced as the winner via referee stoppage. The night wasn’t over for Grace though as Roxanne Perez attacked her in a backstage angle. This led the general manager Ava to announce a match between Perez and Grace for NXT Roadblock 2025.

WWE NXT commentary team noted that an injury might have occurred after Jade slipped on the bottom rope, though WWE has yet to confirm that. As of this writing, there is no confirmed word on the extent of Jade’s injury and whether she will still be able to challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice on March 14.

Reports surface over Cora Jade’s sudden injury on WWE NXT

Jade initially posted that her knee was “fu**ed up” which led many to believe that she was dealing with a knee injury. However, Fightful Select later reported that Jade suffered a head injury, not a knee injury. After WWE NXT went off the air, Jade further posted a tweet hinting at her knees doing okay, “Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent) Thanks for the concern.”

Jade returned to television last October, helping Roxanne Perez to the WWE NXT Women’s Championship on the CW Network debut of NXT. She had been out of action since January 2024 after sustaining a torn ACL during an NXT live event match against Lyra Valkyria. Jade also sports a knee brace while wrestling due to the early injury.