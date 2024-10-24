One of the top female superstars of the WWE roster, Carmella has been absent from the scene due to pregnancy reasons since last year. If the recent updates are to go by then she’s nowhere near to making an in-ring return to the WWE and there are also chances that she might never return to action, at all.

However, given the pro that Carmella is on social media, she keeps on garnering attention by getting involved in such handles. In the latest, the WWE Superstar featured in a photoshoot that she featured on the occasion of her 37th birthday. Donning a see-through black dress, the New Jersey-billed WWE Star posed with a cake that had a 37-sign on it.

“It’s Just My Favorite Thing,” WWE’s Carmella Opens Up On Being A Mother

The descriptive caption of the post on Instagram clearly reflected how this past year had been eventful for her in the postpartum phase. Dubbed to be the “Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE”, she could barely see her stunning version in the mirror in a situation having tons of responsibilities as a mother.

“Thirty-seven years old…this past year, I struggled to even look at myself in the mirror, not recognizing the woman staring back. Sleepless nights, hormones all over the place, keeping a tiny human alive and thriving…so much has changed. There have been good days, bad days, and so many blurry days in between. A once confident woman, now completely lost,” Carmella stated in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

WWE’s Mandy Rose “Feeling Great With Her Recovery” From 2024 Bodybuilding Competition

Carmella hasn’t wrestled in a year due to injury reasons

Previously while speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Carmella discussed the possibility of returning to the squared circle and her eagerness to get back in the game as early as possible after becoming a mother. However, she confirmed that her foot is dealing severe nerve damage and she hasn’t been able to be involved in heavy physical activity since the delivery.

Carmella last competed in a match at a WWE Live Event in March 2023. At that point, she was scheduled to be a part of Wrestlemania Hollywood in Los Angeles in a women’s tag team match alongside tag partner Chelsea Green. But due to pregnancy reasons, she was sidelined from action and was rather seen in a set reveal segment for the Show of Shows.