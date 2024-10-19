A decade after winning the bikini champion of the world title, Mandy Rose was back on the hunt for the title, earlier this year. She might have remained unsuccessful in reclaiming the tag but that competition saw some major transformation in her body. Away from the wrestling ring, she had to put up a lot of work to get rid of those extra weights.

With a personal milestone coming her way, Mandy Rose is predictably back on recovering the lost weight as provided in an update through social media. Most recently, the former WWE Superstar took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself wearing a red bikini.

Showcasing her recovery progress two months after she participated in a bikini championship cum bodybuilding competition, Mandy Rose mentioned that she’s fully worked up in what could be considered an “off-season” in the genre. She feels that there isn’t any off-season reserved for her. Furthermore, she mentioned feeling great after two months of the bygone competition through a balanced lifestyle,

“Off-season” but really there is no off season! – I’m a little over 2 months post competition & I feel great with my recovery and well balanced lifestyle! 👌🏼 #consistency”

Mandy Rose has had quite the year in 2024

It was in early 2024 that Mandy Rose announced she would compete in the WBFF Bikini World Championship, marking her return to the bodybuilding scene after ten years. Eyeing to get back the championship status, the former NXT Women’s Champion had trained hard and expectedly became one of the most-discussed athletes in the genre but she ultimately came up short in the competition held in August.

Away from the wrestling scene, Mandy Rose will continue to maintain her distance from the sport as she’s gearing up for marriage with fiancée Tino Sabbatelli. Per the previous updates, the wedding is scheduled for next month. The two have been dating since their WWE NXT stint and they got engaged in last year’s fall.

Since her WWE release in 2022, Mandy Rose appeared for only one wrestling-related appearance which came last month at the BLP combine. She was showcasing a few moves in the ring but due to the ring rust, a knee injury occurred to her. However, she’s since overcome the minor buckle in her knees.