WWE Universe long expected the return of Carmella on television, overcoming the obstacles put up by pregnancy but that’d not be the case. Not only did she become an ex-WWE Superstar, last week but also chances are less that she will return to her old stomping grounds, anytime soon.

Carmella can reportedly no longer be called a WWE Superstar as her contract with the company has recently expired. The report was confirmed by Fightful Select and PW Nexus, last week as she’s left the company as a former SmackDown Women’s Champion and a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

In more update about Carmella’s recent departure from the WWE during a discussion over Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about her future in the company and whether she’d be back anytime soon. The below-given response made it clear that a return was never on the horizon although she might show in the distant future,

“I think there’s a possibility that one day she could end up back in WWE. I know they had done a couple years for her on maternity leave, and I don’t know what went into allowing her to expire, but it didn’t look like she was going to be back anytime soon.”

“I Want My Body Rocked,” WWE’s Nikki Bella On New Life Partner Upon Divorce

More updates on Carmella’s WWE departure to arrive later this week

As such, WWE granted Carmella a maternity leave, but the decision to let her contract expire in early 2025 only suggests that she won’t be back shortly. The former self-proclaimed “most beautiful woman in all of WWE” has been sidelined due to a drop foot and two herniated discs since giving birth to her son. Since it’s a nerve-related issue, her overall wrestling career is also said to be in jeopardy.

Earlier in February, Carmella gave the following update on her health through an Instagram story:

“EMGs, MRIs, Spine Specialists, Neurologists, Physical Therapy. Just a few of the things I’ve been upto lately trying to get this foot better. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it. But here I am, living it 14 months later.”

With many expecting further details about her WWE exit, Carmella posted an update on Instagram, two nights ago and thanked the fans for their support following the news spread. The 37-year-old talent asserted that she wants to talk in detail about how things fell apart with the WWE in an appearance on a podcast, later this week.