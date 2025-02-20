It’s been a topsy-turvy ride for Nikki Bella in her personal life and most of it has been well-documented through reality TV shows in the past years. Through, WWE’s popular Total Divas and Total Bellas television series, we’ve seen her in two much-publicized relationships with engagement and wedding festivities attached but the hard part is she remains single after all of those.

Nikki Bella’s only marriage with Artem Chigvintsev is over. A messy split was observed in the fall of 2024 where the police were also involved. She filed for divorce in September 2024, just weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at their Napa Valley home. Citing a lack of evidence, no charges were pressed by the district attorney, ultimately.

That being said, Nikki Bella is back on the dating market. Being in her 40s, she wants someone experienced to be around her, the next time around. Recently, she attended a media event for the Super Bowl as a single lady for the first time which led to a discussion about what kind of expectation is there for her when it comes to choosing a life partner.

Nikki Bella wants an experienced life partner in life after failed relationships

On the Nikki and Brie Show podcast, Nikki Bella spoke with her sister, Brie Garcia, and guest Rocsi Diaz about meeting potential partners during that special edition airing from in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. The ladies certainly noticed that most of the men available in the city were younger.

“Do we wanna train [younger men]? I want to be owned. I want my body rocked,” Nikki Bella responded and showed interest in aged ones, instead. She admittedly preferred to pick someone with better life experience. “Where’s the retired ones? The ones that have some wisdom, and age, and have experienced life a little bit?”

“I was gonna say, don’t do retired,” Brie advised and her elder sister gave a positive nod to the notion, as well, “You’re right. No. I’ll just do it all. Do young. I’ll do retired.”

In response, Brie added that she’s experienced an amazing marriage for the past decade with former WWE & AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson and she can only hope to have some fun via her sister’s dating life. Nikki Bella concluded the topic by saying that “a lot of eye candy” was available at the event in the form of some “manly men” and she might be interested in them.

Nikki Bella met Artem on Dancing With the Stars and documented their relationship, including their wedding in August 2022. They have a four-year-old son, Matteo. Before this relationship, she also dated WWE Legend John Cena for almost six years before calling it a quit in 2018.