Royal Rumble 2025 return produced tons of emotional stories for Nikki Bella who found way back to her home of WWE after a couple of years. In 2023, she walked out of the company alongside sister Brie Bella after a reported fallout, hoping to build a new identity outside the WWE. Eventually, the mainstream celebrity’s path led her back to the world’s biggest wrestling promotion.

Entering the Royal Rumble match after three years, Nikki Bella ended up having altercations with familiar as well as fresh faces. Fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium also broke into thunderous ovation as soon as she came out as the final entrant of the match which appeared to be one of the most discussed segments from the Rumble, as well.

During her short tenure spent in the women’s Rumble match, Nikki Bella shared moments with Nia Jax, Bayley, and former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The encounter with the latter happened when Bella was doing her signature push-ups, taking us back to her mainstay heel days. This led “The Prodigy” to mirror the same right in front of her.

“She’s Family. She’s A Sister,” Nikki Bella On Seeing WWE Star During 2025 Raw Return

Roxanne Perez met Nikki Bella during her teenage days for Total Divas filming

Talking about that spot from The Rumble, Nikki Bella stated an incredible story behind that moment. Perez, being an aspirant wrestler in the last decade, used to visit wrestlers for advice and it landed her a cameo on WWE Total Divas. When talking to Natalya and The Bella Twins before a WWE event, the elder Bella mentioned hos she’d need a tag partner in five years. A decade later, the two shared that moment.

“She made ‘Total Divas’ as a little girl, I think it was when her and Brie were talking. She was showing me the video the night before (Rumble) when we were talking and it’s so cute. I go to her and I go, ‘You know, I’m probably going to need a tag partner in five years,’” Nikki Bella continued.

“As a little girl, she responds to me, ‘I’d rather have a match against you in five years.’ I was like, ‘Ohh, okay.’ Ten years later, she and I are in the ring. It’s so crazy when you see the video and I’m sitting there looking at her like, ‘This is wild.’” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The personal life of Nikki Bella allowed the WWE to use her on TV through the Total Divas series and its spin-off Total Bellas which was a must-see for mainstream fans. The Bella Twins have been the center of attention on the show. It also reminded the fans that if utilized properly then WWE female superstars can also throw a tough competition to the top reality TV show, The Kardashians.

This reality show not only put stars like Nikki Bella into the mainstream map, fame that really upped her career in the following years. At the same time, it also dragged tons of viewership to the women’s division matches as well as the WWE content as a whole. The program hasn’t been renewed since its ninth season aired in 2019.