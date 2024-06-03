In the late 2010s, Cassie Lee was a regular fixture on WWE programming by the name of Peyton Royce as part of The IIconics tag team with Jessica McKay (FKA Billie Kay). The two having immense potential also ended up becoming tag team champions at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania to fulfill their lifelong dreams. But the good times didn’t last long for them.

Both were released from the WWE contract amid the COVID-19 budget cuts. After enjoying a short stint in Impact Wrestling, the duo took an indefinite hiatus to give birth to their babies. Cassie Lee has since made her long-awaited return to the ring last year in Australia. Now, she’s also expressed an interest in coming back to the WWE for the Royal Rumble match.

Jordynne Grace Working At Battleground 2024 Begins New WWE-TNA Partnership

In a recent interview conducted by D.S. Shin of Ring The Belle, Cassie Lee explained that it was too soon after their release from WWE to exercise such an opportunity as the call for a Rumble comeback already reached them. Since the first-time request was turned down due to ill feelings toward the WWE, she’s now keen on making a return given that her emotional side of hers have taken over,

“Yeah, I’m open to it, for sure (she said about WWE’s Royal Rumble). I would love that. It’d be so good to catch up and I mean, it’s the Royal Rumble. We said no last time because we were still pretty hurt about it but, I feel healed now and I feel like I’d love to do that if the opportunity came.”

“Coming Here To AEW Has Saved My Life,” Mercedes Mone Makes Bold Claim

Cassie Lee claimed to make the best out of the opportunities given in WWE

The conversation further continued about things such as Cassie Lee wrestling Kris Statlander before she was famous, and planning dream matches in WWE that were cancelled. It was also noted by the host that The IIconics ended up having a disappointing reign with the Women’s Tag Team Titles in the company.

Cassie Lee mentioned that she and Kay made the best of the opportunities they were given by the company,

“Obviously, if I could have written that title reign my way, it would have gone a bit differently to the way it actually went. But as I said everything happens for a reason. We can only control so much. We had fun and we made the best of every opportunity that we had.”

Cassie Lee was signed by the WWE as Peyton Royce back in 2015 and she is most widely known for her tag team with Billie Kay called The IIconics. The IIconics had a successful run with the company which includes winning the Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The duo were offered spots at the all-star 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match but they weren’t interested.