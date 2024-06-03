Jordynne Grace from TNA appeared to be a pleasant surprise on the May 28 episode of WWE NXT and this reportedly marked the beginning of a joint venture between the two companies. Since Vince McMahon is gone from the sol-runner position of the WWE, the new regime has taken over under the TKO banner and they have been exploring multiple collaborations with different wrestling promotions.

The biggest one of them came on the second last weekly episode of NXT before Battleground PLE in the form of Jordynne Grace who was announced to be the opponent for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. The surprise attendee already declared on social media that this wasn’t the last of TNA that we will see on WWE programming and that should also reportedly be the case.

Becky Lynch Not Scheduled For Any Future WWE Appearances After Loss To Liv Morgan

WWE NXT talents are expected to appear on TNA programming in return for Jordynne Grace?

According to the reports of PWInsider, the word backstage at WWE NXT is that Jordynne Grace’s appearance on NXT clearly signifies more WWE and TNA collaborative efforts which should expand in future days. There are also plans for some NXT representation of TNA television programming in a reverse process,

“The word backstage at #WWENXT was that Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appearing at Battleground next Sunday will not be the only WWE and TNA collaboration in the days ahead. The belief is that there will be some sort of NXT representation on future TNA events and programming as well.”

WWE NXT: Jordynne Grace Receiving Insane Amount Of Money For 3 Appearances

WWE Universe was raucous during Jordynne Grace’s appearance on the NXT episode and they are seemingly happy with the cross-promotional efforts that WWE is putting up. That being said, it will be interesting to see more WWE and TNA crossover to each other’s territory to offer us some exciting action and storylines in professional wrestling.

It should be noted that Jordynne Grace has been the TNA Knockouts Champion since January after defeating the current WWE Smackdown roster member Naomi for the title. NXT Battleground 2024 will not be her first appearance in a WWE premium live event as she previously made an appearance at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble PLE. This event was the first working relationship instance between TNA and WWE.