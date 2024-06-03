Mercedes Mone had a tremendous career in the WWE by the name of Sasha Banks but those good days are far over. Currently, she’s under contract by All Elite Wrestling in the hope of achieving bigger and better things in her career. Now, she has also claimed that wrestling in AEW not only changed her life but also saved her life.

After staying out of action for more than a year, The CEO made her in-ring return in what marked her in-ring debut for Tony Khan’s promotion at the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV from Las Vegas, Nevada. She defeated TBS Champion Willow Nightingale to win her first title in the company and get a huge start.

Taking part in the AEW media scrum after the show, Mercedes Mone was on how it felt to return to the ring after staying out of the squared circle for such a long time. In reply, she claimed that AEW saved her life,

“Wow. How did it finally feel after a year of being away from something that I loved since I was a little girl? Wrestling has not only changed my life, but saved my life. And coming here to AEW has saved my life, Tony. It’s given me new hopes, new dreams, new chances, new opportunities.”

Mercedes Mone praised her DoN opponent and overall experience in AEW

Following her NJPW stint in Japan, Mercedes Mone was focused on renewing her feud with Willow Nightingale and she instantly received that chance upon signing up with the AEW. Now that she’s defeated Willow, the former WWE Star didn’t forget to put over her opponent by praising her for being one of the greatest women she has ever stepped in the ring with. It was also that AEW showed that WWE is no longer the place that wrestlers want to be.

“It feels so incredible. I’ve been waiting for this moment, really ever since I got signed to AEW. But really, for the past two years, not knowing where I was going to be,” Mercedes Mone stated.

“What was going to happen after leaving WWE, what was going to be next for me. Because a lot of times in wrestling, people think WWE is the only place. And I think tonight, we showed the wrestling world that it’s not the only place. AEW is where the best wrestle.”

Mercedes Mone signed with the AEW, earlier this year and made her first appearance in the company as a member of the female roster this March in her hometown of Boston. Then she was announced for her first-ever match in the company at Double or Nothing which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.