Online searches already list Cathy Kelley as a journalist, television host, model, and actress around the United States amid her ongoing WWE stint. In the meantime, she has indeed grabbed a major filming opportunity as it’s been declared on social media by the WWE on-screen personality, herself.

As the 2025 summer approaches to pick up its pace in Hollywood, Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to reveal that she’s landed her first movie role. In the post, the WWE interviewer shared a photo of herself smiling in front of a trailer with her character’s name displayed on the door, but she didn’t reveal the scoop, after all.

“First movie role: coming soon,” she captioned the post, adding tearful and emotional emojis while leaving her fans for some more info about the project.

first movie role: coming soon pic.twitter.com/0PGI4SR8WB — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 16, 2025

Cathy Kelley could have missed WWE Backlash PLE for movie filming purpose

Cathy Kelley’s presence on WWE programming remains a major highlight as she appears to be a charming persona while conducting an interview, be it happens backstage or as part of a panel before a Premium Live Event. Notably, she missed the first post-Wrestlemania 41 PLE, Backlash in St. Louis, and this movie-filming purpose could be the reason.

A fan took to Twitter and stated that he was looking forward to the Backlash Countdown and the post-PLE show for a big reason, which turned out to be Cathy Kelley, “Looking forward to the Backlash Countdown show and post show today… for reasons Reasons:” However, the WWE persona downed the fan’s hope by saying that she was not present at Backlash at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

i’m not at Backlash 🥲 https://t.co/EgIlRKAHWC — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 10, 2025

Originally, Cathy Kelley was first signed to WWE in February 2016, and she was a correspondent for NXT and special events, starting with that year’s pre-show of NXT Takeover: Dallas. During that tenure, she also hosted WWE Now, a show that aired on WWE’s social media platforms and their official website, covering some breaking news, and previews of upcoming episodes of Raw & SmackDown.

After mostly staying with the NXT brand, Cathy Kelley ended her first stint with the WWE in 2020 before returning to the company in 2022, starting with the Extreme Rules premium live event. Since then, she has been a regular feature backstage on Raw and SmackDown, and also served as a co-host for WWE’s digital exclusives, including the 2025 WWE Slammy Awards alongside Big E.