Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair are two of the top women superstars of the WWE who are not strangers to the movie industry. For the record, the two were once set to feature in a much-discussed Queen of the Ring feature film that hit the theatres in early 2025. But they were allegedly stopped by the WWE from being a part of the flick.

In the clip released on YouTube, the director of the movie, Ash Avildsen claimed that WWE initially offered to let Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan appear in the film, but they abruptly pulled them just days before the shoot began. According to Avildsen, WWE’s film department was enthusiastic about the project, but he was later told that Vince McMahon was the one to pull the strings, later.

Reason Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair missed ueen of the Ring

It was Sr. McMahon who showcased her power and barred the two talents from moving into Hollywood due to his frustration over them, missing forthcoming WWE TV episodes. “I asked what happened, and all I was told was, ‘It came from the top,’” Avildsen said about Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair’s absence from Queen of the Ring. “The whole thing was just so elusive and bizarre.”

Later, the official Twitter account for the Queen of the Ring biopic also hit back after the fans accused them of bashing WWE in a series of controversial tweets. Responding to such a fan who warned that taking shots at WWE could backfire, the account noted that they weren’t blasting the WWE but rather offering the truth.

“We aren’t bashing WWE. Our director is a life-long fan,” the account tweeted. “There’s a lot to unpack here, but start with this.” Alongside the post, the account is also linked to a YouTube clip titled “Jim Cornette Talks with Ash Avildsen,” about WWE suddenly pulling Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair from Queen Of The Ring filming.

We aren’t bashing WWE. Our director is a life long fan. There’s a lot to unpack here but start with this https://t.co/Sh0oyYBtA4 — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 18, 2025

To replace this duo, the biopic based on Mildred Burke rather featured wrestlers like Toni Storm, Naomi, and Kamilee in important roles. As for Liv Morgan, she did grab a major movie role at the beginning of 2025, by joining the cast of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a dark crime thriller directed by Takashi Miike, someone behind cult classics like Audition and 13 Assassins.