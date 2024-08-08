As a WWE employee, Kayla Braxton fulfilled her final duties with the company during the June 28 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Reports affirmed that her original contract with the WWE was already over by she was reserved for that final appearance on TV from the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City in what appeared to be a send-off night after staying with the company for the past eight years.

Reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that WWE was very much interested in retaining Kayla Braxton in the same role and they wanted to renew her deal. The two parties were in talks about the contract renewal but she wasn’t interested in staying. The reason behind letting the deal appears to be her keenness to explore outside ventures.

More details on her exit were disclosed as Kayla Braxton opened up about the situation while speaking on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, hosted by WWE Hall of Famers Nikki & Brie Bella, The Bella Twins. Upon getting asked about the expiry of her contract, the former host of WWE’s The Bump noted that when she was under contract, she felt like she had done everything she could with the company.

“I was under contract,” Kayla Braxton said. “Announcers, we operate very differently. I just realized, within myself, after eight years; I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to (accomplish) anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company.”

Kayla Braxton Shared Details Of Her First Movie Following 2024 WWE Departure

Kayla Braxton realized her time with the WWE was done for good

Noting that she was stuck in the same position for years in the WWE, Kayla Braxton was keen on leaving this spot to experience something new in life away from this genre,

“I wasn’t doing much anymore at my former position, [and] I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable, I just knew it was time for me to peace out.” (quotes courtesy Jeremy Lambert of Fightful)

Following her WWE departure, there had been some obvious rumors about Kayla Braxton following the lead of Renee Young and ending up being in All Elite Wrestling which wasn’t the case. But she was quick to dispel those rumors by clarifying that she was looking to move away from wrestling, or else WWE was always the perfect option for her.

Most recently, Kayla Braxton has just wrapped up filming her first movie project as noted by her on social media. She will be a part of this feature film named Stranglehold which also stars some top actors like Ashley Benson, Jake Lacy, Justin Long & Ron Perlman.