WWE NXT Women’s Division is reportedly waiting to have its new face in the form of Giulia when she finally arrives in the United States. After showing a glimpse of hers during NX Stand & Deliver, a full-fledged run for her is expected on WWE’s third brand which should begin this summer after she’d be done with her obligations in Japan after one final match.

As announced by Giulia, she will be staying with the Marigold Wrestling promotion for longer than expected. Speaking to the press, the Japanese wrestling sensation has disclosed that she will compete in a gauntlet at Marigold’s event in Shin-Kiba on August 25.

Update On Giulia’s Debut Timeline On WWE NXT Brand Around Wrist Injury Situation

In this match, wrestlers will have 60 seconds to face the WWE-bound superstar in the ring. Chances are available that talents in and out of Marigold will be able to participate in that match. As seen in the videos released on the internet, Giulia also debuted a new look while appearing for this promotional event. She was seen donning a brunette look before her eventual move to the States.

New Giulia hairstyle 🤌 pic.twitter.com/AJYoiFri20 — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) August 17, 2024

Giulia expected to feature in top WWE feuds upon her debut

Giulia had previously announced that her time in Japan would come to an end on August 19 but that’s now been extended. In April, it was reported that she had signed with WWE and NXT would be her home when her dates in Japan were done. Follow-up updates also claimed that she was up for a WWE debut around the Summerslam weekend which wasn’t the case.

Irrespective of Giulia’s delay in WWE NXT arrival, her high reputation around the Japanese as well as in the indie circuit should set up some top feuds including the North American Champion Kelani Jordan and of course, the NXT Champion Roxanne Perez whom she was reportedly scheduled to face at Heatwave but then an injury scrapped those plans.

One source also claimed that Giulia’s influence in NXT will match up to her country-native Asuka, who held the NXT Women’s Championship for over 500 days before her move to the main roster. WWE is expected to push her as a strong character, no matter what and we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks to start seeing her on Tuesday nights.