Giulia and her arrival in the WWE on the NXT brand is enough for the fans to be excited for the Tuesday night show as she is expected to be a prime figure on the show on the women’s roster. Like in the previous days of Asuka, the Japanese star should receive a push to the moon when she actually arrives on TV but that process is at a halt due to an injury.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reached out to NXT and WWE sources and noted that WWE was hopeful that Giulia would be healed in time for NXT Heatwave. The company was still targeting an NXT Women’s Title match between her and Roxanne Perez for NXT Heatwave on July 7th despite the injury. However, the latest reports claim that WWE was not that hurried about this debut.

WWE NXT: Women’s Champion And New Matches Announced For July 16 Episode

According to the latest reports on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources in Japan familiar with Giulia’s situation indicated that she was not expected to start with WWE in the mid-summer of 2024, creating a much more practical situation for her to compete. Officials from the Marigold promotion shared this belief even if the injury wouldn’t occur,

“Before Giulia was injured, It was said by those in Japan who know her, that she was not starting in WWE that soon. Marigold is also of that belief. Those close to her also say she will not be starting that soon, and all the necessary paperwork for her, her mother and her boyfriend who are moving with her to Florida, has to be completed for her to be in NXT full-time.”

WWE Expect Giulia To Surpass Asuka’s Record After Making NXT Debut

Giulia is expected to be unveiled in WWE’s next PC class

Moreover, Giulia is expected to lead the next class of talent reporting to the WWE Performance Center for NXT revelation, down the road. This new class will also include recruits from the recent Australia tryouts. Irrespective of when this debut happens, WWE plans to maintain the strong persona of this special talent who already has her identity across the professional wrestling circuit.

Recovering from the current wrist surgery, Giulia performed at Marigold’s Summer Destiny event on July 13th where she faced Sareee in a singles contest to come up short. Time will tell if she will be there at NXT tapings scheduled for the later summer.