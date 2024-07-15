Giulia’s arrival at the WWE was one of the most intriguing stories around professional wrestling during the Wrestlemania season. Since making her maiden appearance in the crowd at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver in early April, she has been under the radar of the fans regarding the commencement of her career on the NXT brand. Initially slated for a summer debut, plans around her hit a halt after she picked up an injury.

Since Giulia managed to quickly recuperate from the injury, it was rumored that she could soon be seen on NXT as early as the latest bygone premium live event under the WWE’s third brand, Heatwave during the Money in the Bank weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, it appears that WWE wasn’t in a hurry with her and that her appearance was further pushed back.

For the time being, Giulia is still expected to begin her career with the world’s top wrestling promotion in the 2024 summer. According to Fightful, WWE is eager to integrate her into the fold “as soon as possible.” She’s expected to be in some capacity at the next NXT PLE over WWE SummerSlam 2024 weekend.

Giulia is expected to be in action around NXT No Mercy PLE

While there’s no separate NXT PLE scheduled around the Summerslam 2024 weekend in early April, the third brand of the WWE will host a themed Great American Bash edition, that week. Four weeks later from that show, NXT will present the No Mercy premium live event which could have Giulia on the match card, going by the report.

With Giulia’s high reputation around the Japanese as well as in the indie circuit, she is expected to reshape the NXT women’s division upon her arrival with some top matches waiting. The possible feuds include the North American Champion Kelani Jordan and of course, the NXT Champion Roxanne Perez whom she was reportedly scheduled to face at Heatwave but then the injury scrapped those plans.

The Marigold Summer Destiny event was held on July 13, 2024, and a highly anticipated match went down where Giulia made her in-ring return to compete for the Women’s Championship against Sareee. In the double main event of the night, WWE’s IYO SKY also competed against Utami Hayashishita in what marked her return to the Japanese circuit.