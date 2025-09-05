Over the past decade, Charlotte Flair has become the epitome of success in the WWE by remaining on top of the roster for such a long time. While performing in the WWE, the second-generation athlete has become a 14-time overall women’s champion in the company, which only points out how dependable she’s been for the top wrestling promotion.

However, negative people often have conspiracy theories to deliver regarding her success in the WWE, as she continued getting pushed in the WWE, no matter what. Admittedly, Charlotte Flair has the least time to concentrate on these theories, and rather, she took it upon herself to mock such theories. After all, she can’t control the hatred among the fans.

While speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, Charlotte Flair addressed the fans who often tend to throw bizarre conspiracy theories about her WWE push by citing examples of her success, which these people think she curated on her own. The Queen mocked herself by joking that she’s a heartless bully who controls her own storylines, bookings, and championship wins for all these years.

Charlotte Flair shares bizarre opinions shared by the people

Charlotte Flair further laughed about the fact that people believe that these privileges are actually written in her contract, alongside other absurd theories. The real problem is that some people continue to go with those theories, and that she had to talk about this hatred on the podcast in the first place. Ultimately, she survives by navigating through all the negativities.

“My heart is black, I don’t have one. I’m a bully. [laughs] I ruin everything. I control my storylines, bookings and title wins. It’s true, it’s in my contract. I need to win that title!” Charlotte Flair declares the rumored privileges she has in the WWE.

“People think that for real and the fact that we’re even talking about it, that’s the issue — that these opinions aren’t real but because people have been successful, everyone thinks they can have an opinion.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Charlotte Flair is a 14-time women’s world champion, the most among the female WWE Superstars, having won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship a record six times, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship a record seven times. She also won the Royal Rumble match in 2020 and 2025, making her the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble matches in the WWE.