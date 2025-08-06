Initially, thought for a momentary pair-up on WWE television, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss appeared to have become the new women’s tag team champions in the company. At the latest bygone Summerslam premium live event, the duo ended up capturing the tag title despite not fully being on the same page. However, they’re trying to get along well as success has followed them.

Speaking on the SummerSlam Saturday Recap show, Charlotte Flair reflected on her equation with Alexa Bliss and gave a shoutout to her partner for bringing a big change in her life over the past few weeks. Noting on how WWE TV characters often rely on themselves, Bliss was credited with turning The Queen into an organic babyface, something that she could have never been able to become as a solo character.

“She doesn’t need someone, but it took a strong character like her to bring out a different side I think of my character and I don’t think just another girl could have done that … I don’t think you could have just paired me with anyone and I could feel like comfortable, not even comfortable but like, I don’t have to lose whatever, the ego … so it just works,” Charlotte Flair commented on the show. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Bliss also opened up about the fresh pairing on WWE TV following their Summerslam win. While Charlotte Flair tanked her for helping her transition into a babyface, Little Miss Bliss feels that she doesn’t deserve all the credit for the same. Rather, it was just a “group effort” from the duo when it came down to making the fans cheer for “The Queen.”

Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair became new champions at Summerslam

In one of the title matches at WWE Summerslam 2025, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The match outcome happened as predicted before the annual WWE premium live event by sources. Bliss was the one to have pinned Perez for the pinfall on behalf of her team.

On the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. During this match, the new champions worked like a well-oiled machine, indicating that they are likely continuing with the title reign for a long time.