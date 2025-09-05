Moving on from the WWE was the best move for Deonna Purrazzo’s career, as she got to showcase her true potential after signing with the TNA Wrestling promotion. Performing in this company led her to touch the actual height of her stardom all around the wrestling circuit, including the independent scene, as she once bagged multiple titles, together at one point.

In contrast, WWE simply barred Deonna Purrazzo from competing in the inaugural edition of All In, irrespective of the fact that she was being forced to sit out of competition, week after week. The former TNA Wrestling talent was originally booked to compete at the first All In pay-per-view in 2018, but the situation changed fast after WWE got involved.

After the 2018 All In was announced, Deonna Purrazzo was also confirmed to perform in the show in the spring of that year, after she regularly made appearances across major promotions like Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact Wrestling. She was one of the first women confirmed for the card and also appeared at the All In press conference in May 2018.

Deonna Purrazzo Launching New Podcast With Husband Amid 2025 AEW Hiatus

Deonna Purrazzo signed a deal with WWE in 2018

However, her goals were bigger as behind-the-scenes, she had committed to a WWE deal with the company to start on NXT upon TV arrival. While she always wanted to be a part of All In, sources revealed to Fighful Select that WWE clear-cut denied the appearance, noting that her participation in the event would jeopardize the existing contract.

Deonna Purrazzo was pulled from the show and didn’t speak at the press event of All In 2018, despite being in attendance. She was done with Women of Honor appearances by July and rather vouched for wrestling in WWE by mid-August.

Toni Storm Features In Big AEW Show Promotional Slated In Australia In 2026

In her absence, All In 2018 featured Tessa Blanchard defeating Britt Baker, Chelsea Green, and Madison Rayne in a multi-person match. There was even a pitch from talent to make the bout a TNA Knockouts Title match, but that idea didn’t materialize.

After starting with the WWE, Deonna Purrazzo went through the lowest phase in her career as she sat out for almost the entirety of her two-year contract period. Leaving the company in 2020, she then ruled the TNA Knockouts Division with multiple title runs.