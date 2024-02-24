Top WWE Smackdown Claims, “I Like Being A Bad Guy; I Just Do.”

Charlotte Flair has already proved her potential to be a trusted shoulder for the WWE. No matter what her TV role is, she just keeps on delivering. During her eight-year run in the main roster, she has had babyface or heel turn on several occasions and that tradition will likely continue. But if the choice is given to her then she will probably like to stay as a heel, forever and she also has valid reasons for this.

Recently, Charlotte Flair commented on whether she enjoys playing a heel or face in WWE, and she expectedly went with the first option. For the better part of her main roster stint, she played a villainous character which she adopted from her father, ‘The Dirtiest Player in the Game,’ Ric Flair.

However, she turned babyface while returning to the company on the December 30th, 2022 episode of SmackDown. On that night, she dethroned Ronda Rousey to become a 14-time women’s champion.

Then while speaking to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte Flair stated that she prefers to be a villain just because she likes to be a bad guy on TV,

“I like being a bad guy; I just do. Since I’ve come back, there are moments where I want to be a bad guy again due to certain creative things, but it’s hard now seeing these kids excited to see me. Not that it wasn’t there before, but I wasn’t actively paying attention to it or looking forward to it. It was my job to get the person in front of me cheered. Now that it’s not my role, it’s hard to be like, ‘Oh, I really want to be bad just because I like being bad.'”

Charlotte Flair dragged her father into the heel-face selection scenario

As noted above, Ric Flair used to be one of the greatest heel wrestlers of all time and Charlotte Flair is happy to be carrying her legacy. This aspect of her career alongside the fact that she’s always booked in the main event scene, always tends to keep her in an organically created heel zone in the WWE. So, the second-generation talent just finds it easy to connect with the audience as a heel,

“On paper, I just look like the bad guy. It’s very hard to connect or find, other than a father-daughter relationship, a way for the Charlotte character to connect to the audience. ‘Why should we cheer for her? She has everything. Or how do I relate to her? I don’t know what that’s like.'”

Charlotte Flair defeated Nikki Bella at the 2015 Night of Champions to win the WWE Divas Championship by ending Bella’s reign at 305 days. She then later went on to feud with Paige, aka Saraya, and then Becky Lynch in early 2016 to transition into a heel for the first time in her WWE career. Since then, most of her success in her career came as a villain and that tradition should continue.