Charlotte Flair Spotted With John Cena At WWE NXT Performance Center

Charlotte Flair has been away from WWE television over the past couple of months while dealing with an injury. Going by her latest social media posts, she’s hell-bent on making a return way before the given timeframe and the intensity of her rehab program could have gone bigger after she’s been spotted at the WWE Performance Center facility.

Charlotte Flair took to her Instagram to post a picture with John Cena, posing at ringside of the Capitol Wrestling Centre also known as the WWE PC which is also the the sight of WWE’s developmental territory, NXT brand.

“Went for a drive today!☺️ @johncena,” wrote The Queen. It was a special picture indeed with two of the WWE’s top-rated athletes posing with each other. While John Cena is a 16-time world champion, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time world champion. Both these names have the highest number of world title reigns in their respective men’s and women’s division history.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Main Event Match Of WWE PLE

Charlotte Flair and John Cena at the WWE PC today pic.twitter.com/3NsiLDXQX2 — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) February 22, 2024

There’s no update on what John Cena was doing at the PC as he’s nowhere near to make a return to WWE TV at this time. Away from the WWE, Cena has been on a promotion spree for an upcoming film Ricky Stanicky which looks like a great R-rated comedy. The franchise has taken to OnlyFans to promote the movie and so did The Cenation Leader,

“…like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans”

Charlotte Flair’s Injury On WWE Smackdown Took An Emotional Toll On Her

Charlotte Flair is out of WWE TV with an injury

As for Charlotte Flair, 7 weeks have already passed since her surgery, and she is seemingly working out as much as possible to make a grand return, not willing to wait until the 2024 fall to make it happen. At the latest, she took to her Twitter/ X account to post a video of her doing rehab exercises on her left knee.

As confirmed by the WWE in December, Charlotte Flair would be out of action for 9 months due to a knee injury that she suffered during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode. With WrestleMania 40 being just less than 4 months away, she would now miss the biggest event of the year and some more international PLEs lined up this summer.