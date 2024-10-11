Despite the hard work she is putting up in the gym, Charlotte Flair is yet to show up on WWE television from her current hiatus. She is one of those talents who finds it hard to be at home away from her workplace. But being the severe injury that she had suffered in late 2023, WWE might not let her re-enter the scene without proper medical clearance.

That being said, there are anticipations regarding the top WWE Superstar’s comeback among the fans. While no firm update is available about the timetable of this return, it’s seemingly possible that she’d be coming after the top title on Smackdown.

On his Dirty Sheets podcast via Patreon, Billi Bhatti shared that WWE has plans set for Charlotte Flair’s return. Nia Jax is currently holding the WWE Women’s Championship and she’ll stand in the way for the upcoming storyline featuring the former champion during the comeback.

WWE reportedly plans to have Charlotte Flair target Nia Jax when she returns. The feud should proceed with the original Queen of the WWE coming for her throne raising complaints about the current moniker that Jax has adopted following the Queen of the Ring win in 2024. This rivalry would thus be fitting since the second-generation athlete has always possessed the same gimmick since her debut on the main roster.

“Tiffy Time Should Happen Soon,” WWE Legend Eager For Tiffany Stratton’s Title Run

Charlotte Flair to feature in a high-profile match with Tiffany Stratton

In an additional report from the Viper Reports, WWE is considering Charlotte Flair challenging Nia Jax for the women’s title, with the possibility of this storyline eventually producing a high-profile match against Tiffany Stratton at an upcoming Premium Live Event. Since Tiffany is touted to be the next women’s champion, this match might end up happening at Wrestlemania.

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where Charlotte Flair picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. In what appeared to be a pretty serious condition, she ended up tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus which needs six to nine months to get fully healed up.

During this injury hiatus, Charlotte Flair has been filming scenes for an upcoming indie horror/thriller film titled You Lose You Die. Plus, she also made a one-off appearance for the Summerslam pre-show festivities to meet the WWE fans.