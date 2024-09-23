Helmed as a bigger future star power in the WWE, Tiffany Stratton gained momentums by her side since day one on the main roster. Proving the rumors true, she also ended up becoming the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank briefcase winner but since that win, many feel that WWE’s focus might have been shifted from her.

At the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, Tiffany Stratton competed in the women’s ladder match alongside five other WWE superstars and she also went on to secure the win secured victory by tipping over the ladder that sent Chelsea Green crashing through tables set at the ringside area.

“Something Went Down Between Her And Hunter,” Ex-WWE Divas Champion Allegedly Involved In Untold Story

With “Tiffy Time” being a solid hit among the fans, many assumed that it was just a matter of time before Tiffany Stratton cashes in her briefcase in order to become the new champion. However, she tried to cash it in on several occasions and failed. Also, her current alliance with the women’s champion Nia Jax might have also reflected the fearful aspect of her in-ring career.

WWE’s Nikki Bella’s Husband Appeals For Joint Custody Of Son After Divorce Filing

People might lose interest in Tiffany Stratton due to MITB cash-in delay reasons

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry encouraged the WWE to make Tiffany Stratton a World Champion soon and that she doesn’t need to have a pay-per-view event to make the instance happen. Henry also pointed out that if they wait too long, fans might lose interest in her. Hence, it’s time for WWE to make a move to showcase her real talent,

“Tiffy Time should happen soon. And it don’t have to happen at a pay-per-view. Like, she is well-off enough connected and has a balance with the wrestling universe enough to have a say-so. And if you wait too long, people gonna lose interest. And you can only have the briefcase for so long anyway. So, you gonna have to use it or lose it. So, might as well get to work.”

At the very tender age of just 24, Tiffany Stratton made a splash on the WWE Universe by becoming the NXT Women’s Champion, last year. Then she debuted at Royal Rumble, earlier this year before stealing the show at Elimination Chamber in Australia. The huge amount of support from the fans is one of the reasons that she won the Money in the Bank briefcase in the first place.