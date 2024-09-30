Possessing the women’s Money in the Bank contract, Tiffany Stratton is well on her way to becoming the next WWE Women’s Champion. With the most opportunistic briefcase by her side, she’s entitled to have a future championship match in store that will happen per her choice against a champion who will also be chosen by her.

There’s no current update on when that moment might come for Tiffany Stratton but reports do claim that she should be in the women’s title picture around the next upcoming edition of Wrestlemania in April. A huge match, perhaps the biggest one of her career is in the pipeline for the Show of Shows against a multi-time women’s champion.

During his Dirty Sheets podcast on Patreon, Billi Bhatti stated that WWE is planning a marquee match featuring Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The plans reveal that she’s reportedly set to face Charlotte Flair and that this match should be contested for the women’s championship in the WWE. This also calls for Flair’s return to action on Smackdown when the time is right.

“Tiffany Stratton is walking around with the pink Money in the Bank briefcase, but she is currently in line to face Charlotte Flair. That match is penciled in for the WrestleMania program for the women’s championship on SmackDown,” Bhatti reports.

Tiffany Stratton yet to face Charlotte Flair in a WWE ring

Since her arrival to the WWE, Tiffany Stratton impressed many people during her run on NXT, as well as her performance in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match. Following her move to the main roster in January of this year, she has picked up wins over the likes of Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Michin’. But the biggest win came through the Money in the Bank 2024 women’s division matchup.

To date, Tiffany Stratton hasn’t had the opportunity to collide with Charlotte Flair in the ring since the latter has been out of WWE television, thanks to an injured ACL. In previous interviews, the emerging star admitted that she entered this pro-wrestling sport after seeing Charlotte Flair pulling off some stunning moves.

This motivated Tiffany Stratton that she could also perform those given her athletic background and this could be a fair career option for her. Now, she could be set to square off with her dream opponent at Wrestlemania 41 set for next April in Las Vegas, Nevada.