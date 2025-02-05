Overcoming physical and mental trauma, Charlotte Flair is back in the WWE and she’s right back on the title picture where she always belonged. Winning the 2025 Royal Rumble matchup, she is entitled to choose an opponent of her choice for a championship match. With three options currently available to her, she might not opt to declare her choosing until the biggest event of the year arrives.

Following this week’s Raw return in Cleveland, Ohio, Charlotte Flair was back on NXT in Orlando, Florida, last night. With her picking the NXT women’s champion in the past after the Royal Rumble win, many assumed whether she’d be taking a similar route or not. The announcement is yet to come given the fact that the second-generation athlete wants to take her time before making up her mind.

As seen on the February 4 episode of NXT, Charlotte Flair appeared to confront NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley during the Vengeance Day Championship Summit. After chaos ensued during the segment, she further reflected on her thoughts via a WWE NXT digital exclusive, and made it clear that the decision she makes will be on her terms,

“WrestleMania’s not until April, so I’ve got all the time in the world. So I’m just gonna take my time while you guys wait it out. It’s on my time. I might not even pick until the night before WrestleMania.”

For the time being, Giulia, Bayley, and Perez are booked to meet at NXT Vengeance Day, next weekend with the NXT Women’s Championship on the line. While Charlotte Flair respects the skillsets possessed by the three women, she added that “they’re not me, but they will get there.”

WWE NXT: Title Match, Cora Jade And More Added To February 11 Episode

Charlotte Flair sounded grateful to be back on WWE NXT

Charlotte Flair has returned after spending a year in a hiatus with a leg injury. But as soon as the return happened, she became a two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winner and she sounded grateful to have had the opportunity to visit NXT, this week,

“To come back where I’m homegrown, where my first match was, where my coaches are, it’s always surreal to come back, to remember your roots.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Following back-to-back appearances on Raw and NXT, Charlotte Flair will also be present on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Nashville, Tennessee where she will confront the Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Though a match between the two has already been reported, the Rumble winner may not just want to confirm the same match for WrestleMania 41, this weekend.