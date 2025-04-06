The otherwise dull Charlotte Flair – Tiffany Stratton saga eyeing a Wrestemania 41 title bout has all over been on the news headlines, thanks to a fiery segment between the two from this past week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The show from in Chicago saw the two coming out to the ring for an interview with Wade Barrett, trying to rip each other apart, taking personal jabs.

According to sources those who spoke with PWInsider, the feeling is that Tiffany Stratton’s aggressive remarks towards Flair regarding her married life failures were in retaliation to a previous face-to-face segment where Flair “ate her up.” The champion didn’t take that upstaging lightly and went for this perfect timing to give something back.

“Some we spoke with felt Stratton stood up for herself in a way that put the spotlight back on her (and in front of a Chicago crowd which was sincerely pro-Stratton) while others felt that the segment going awry towards the end didn’t help anyone,” the source noted.

It was further added that the Chicago audience reaction significantly impacted Charlotte Flair as they were backing up Tiffany Stratton, and henceforth, the words directed at her triggered even more, “Several we spoke to also noted that Flair was obviously thrown by the crowd, which allowed Stratton’s shots to hit even harder.”

With Charlotte Flair claiming herself to be way above her Wrestlemania opponent’s league, Tiffany Stratton addressed her to be WWE’s least favorite nepo baby. At the age of 25, Charlotte was just a Volleyball player drinking in her father’s basement, but at that same age, she’s heading into WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown.

Tiffany further stated that Charlotte will be the “Queen of Sh*t” after WrestleMania, and that she will be left alone, just like in real life, she possesses a record of 0-3 (referring to her three failed marriages in personal life). Charlotte did reply, saying that Ludwig Kaiser (Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend) was in her DMs.

This final comment from the promo, directed at Kaiser after Tiffany Stratton had left the ring, was a sign that Flair was rattled and that those personal shots weren’t scripted. “One source referred to it as coming off like ‘a flailing shot from a boxer who didn’t realize they were KO’d’ and that Flair was obviously ‘gotten to.’”

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble Match in February, and via this win, she will challenge the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in one of the co-main-events of Wrestlemania 41 Night One on Saturday, April 19.