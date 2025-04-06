On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, airing from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the ongoing WWE Women’s Championship storyline came to life after the initial dud phase. Thanks to a controversial promo segment between Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton from an interview session with Wade Barrett, online and backstage chatters all over are debating whether the two are having any personal beef or not.

Fightful Select shed light on what went down on WWE Smackdown, suggesting that at least one source close to Stratton blamed Charlotte Flair for deviating from the script first. This prompted Stratton to respond in a fiery way by dragging her marriage to the scene.

This source also claimed that Stratton took the decision to leave the ring on WWE Smackdown after her nasty remark [that Charlotte will be the “Queen of Sh*t” after WrestleMania, and that she will be left alone, just like in real life, she possesses a record of 0-3 (referring to her three failed marriages in personal life)], trying not to escalate the situation, realizing that underlying tensions had been building between the two.

“At least one source close to Stratton claimed that Charlotte went off script first, then Stratton fought back. The claim was that rolling out of the ring after dropping the marriage line was to try to avoid the situation escalating. The belief was that this situation has been boiling over for a while,” the source noted.

WWE Smackdown: Backstage Reaction From Charlotte Flair – Tiffany Stratton Promo On April 4

Tiffany brought up Charlotte's divorce on SmackDownpic.twitter.com/6XYDn2CyIJ — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 5, 2025

WWE Smackdown: Management not happy with Tiffany-Charlotte promo

There could be truth to the situation from WWE Smackdown given how Flair, in the past, has been alleged to move away from an actual script. However, WWE management’s reaction was reportedly negative toward both the women involved in the segment. The chatters and the unexpected closure of the segment weren’t taken lightly by the officials,

“Management wasn’t happy with either woman from what we’re told. We’ve heard that when the back and forth happened to close the promo, there were some audible ‘oohs’ and ‘woahs’ and general surprise that it unfolded that way.”

The unpleasant situation was further reflected as the personal comments made during the segment on WWE Smackdown were removed from WWE’s official YouTube highlights. A tweet from WWE that included references to Flair’s divorce & Ludwig Kaiser’s name-drop was also deleted. These comments were also quickly edited out of the digital versions on WWE’s other platforms.

Reports further suggest that Flair was visibly upset by Tiffany referring to her divorce to Andrade and henceforth, came her final comment, directed at Kaiser (Tiffany’s real-lie boyfriend) after Stratton had left the ring to close the controversial segment on WWE Smackdown. This was a sign that The Queen was rattled from the comments.