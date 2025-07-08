Since moving to WWE SmackDown through a transfer window during the early part of 2025, Zelina Vega had been on a roll. For the very first time in her career, she received a push as a solo star power and ended up capturing the women’s United States Championship just a few days after WrestleMania 41. It was on that same night that her husband, Aleister Black also returned to the WWE.

With both the stars residing on WWE SmackDown, Vega and Black travel together on the road, which presents them with the opportunity to showcase their real-life aspects to the WWE fans. Although WWE doesn’t have any reality shows airing on TV at the moment, the female wrestler is keen on grabbing such an opportunity.

WWE SmackDown couple admittedly has a lot to offer to reality TV show audience

Working with her life partner on WWE SmackDown, together, for the very first time, Zelina Vega couldn’t be more excited, and she expressed interest in joining a reality TV show. Speaking with the Lightweights Podcast, she was eager to give fans a glimpse into their life. Admittedly, it’s a lot less dark and mysterious than people might think.

“Yes, I actually want to do one with my husband. I feel like there’s so much that people don’t expect when it comes to him and I, like us having 10 cats for instance,” revealed the WWE SmackDown superstar.

“There’s just certain things that people would expect. My husband and I, we get tattooed when we’re on the road. There’s just certain things I feel like people would like to kind of peel back the curtain a little bit.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Vega and Black tied the knot in 2018 after starting to date through their WWE career. They have kept a relatively low profile compared to other wrestling couples. After being apart for a long time in their workplaces, they’re back together on WWE SmackDown. Going by the words of Vega, there’s certainly no shortage of interesting content in their life.

On WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship in what marked her first singles title win in the WWE. It was on that same night that Aleister Black returned to the WWE, coincidentally after his contract with All Elite Wrestling was over.