Concern About Charlotte Flair Following Injury On December 11 WWE Smackdown

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most trusted shoulders on WWE television for almost a decade now. His quest to remain on top of the league continues to pave the way for herself, leading an example for her successors in the company. Her in-ring skills as well as her star power are unmatchable and her absence from WWE TV often causes a major void on TV.

Wrestlemania 40 season is almost upon us which will kick off through Royal Rumble 2024 in January and there are chances that we may not have Charlotte Flair onboard during this span given his current injury status.

During the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. However, Shotzi and Bianca Belair came out to even the odds. In the end, it was Asuka who was victorious by pinning her opponent with a roll-up.

NXT Deadline 2023: Cora Jade Returns After WWE Iron Survivor Challenge Match

A botched move caused Charlotte Flair’s injury on WWE Smackdown

It was during this match that Charlotte Flair was visibly dealing with an injury and she was seen clutching her knee and screaming ‘My knee!’ after a top rope spot. As seen by the footage which is doing rounds online, it was noticed that the 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling down, she must have tweaked or ruptured her knees in the process. This happened during a commercial break, so it wasn’t shown live on Smackdown.

Not having Charlotte flair in the ring is a disaster I hope she ain’t injured to the point where she can’t wrestler for months😭🙏🏾#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/7WVhEYLslB — Fabs Moné🎄❤️💚 (@_mercedesmone) December 9, 2023

Charlotte Flair was quickly tended to by medical personnel after the match, and her global couldn’t stop worrying about her well-being. According to PWInsider, it was reported that some WWE Superstars were also very much concerned about the superstar’s knee situation,

”Flair was walked out by officials after the bout. She was being evaluated by WWE medical but have not heard anything additional. There was absolutely some concern among others talents about her knee specificially, but again, nothing concrete at this time.”

Only time will tell whether Charlotte Flair has picked up a serious injury and will require time off for a long time before coming back to action. WWE has remained silent on this matter and no official response has come on their part.