Next John Cena’s Search By WWE Officials Gives Impossible Outcome

For the sake of the WWE, John Cena returned in the fall of 2023 to draw some great TV ratings on Smackdown. As seen in the earlier reports, the SAG-AFTRA Strike is the reason to get the 16-time World Champion back on WWE TV. While it’s a piece of great news for the WWE to have the former franchise player back in the fold, they do know that his availability will not much help him in the long run.

WWE realizes that they need to find another John Cena, but that is a task that’s not achievable, in these circumstances. In a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan discussed why the sports entertainment giant may never find a replacement for John Cena. That being said, he sounded confident about WWE producing additional major stars who would gain major success for the company.

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

WWE won’t admittedly find another John Cena

During the conversation, Nick Khan expressed his admiration for the current top babyface LA Knight, fueling speculations that the former Max Dupri is set to receive significant push following fan support, merchandise sales, and well-received reactions on WWE TV. However, there’s still no matchup to John Cena.

“There is no next John Cena. The next one never looks like the last one. If you look at UFC, same thing… Sometimes one, or an entity, can become fixated on, ‘Hey, this is our next so and so.’ I’ve never seen it work. LA Knight is the first LA Knight, and that’s part of why we think that he’s resonating,” Khan stated.

Is John Cena Retiring After Loss To Solo Sikoa At WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

After a long time, John Cena had made regular appearances on WWE Smackdown. In the summer of 2021, his second last regular stint culminated in a mega match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam after which he headed back to Hollywood for filming purposes. Now, in 2023, a writers’ strike has kept Hollywood in a halt and thus allowed the former WWE franchise player to be back in his home.

Apart from regular appearances on Smackdown, John Cena played the role of Payback PPV event while he also attended the Superstar Spectacle 2023 edition in India to wrestle in a match. WWE had him advertised throughout October which made his appear at Fastlane, as well.

